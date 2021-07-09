Lake Street Capital Boosts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $33.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $849.78 million, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

