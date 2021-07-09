Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,200 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Bausch Health Companies worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

