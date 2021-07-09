Lakewood Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 148,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBON. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,738,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 508.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 717,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBON stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

