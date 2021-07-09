Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Insperity makes up 2.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 1.92% of Insperity worth $62,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.05. 397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,764. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.66.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

