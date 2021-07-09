Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.98

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.98 and last traded at $107.98, with a volume of 3829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

