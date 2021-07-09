Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 62.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,096 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.