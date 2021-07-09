Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

