Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Cut by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,830 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $747,264. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

