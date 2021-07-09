Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) versus The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Financial Review

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Latham Group and The AZEK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 The AZEK 1 3 9 1 2.71

Latham Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. The AZEK has a consensus target price of $47.15, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Given The AZEK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Latham Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and The AZEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The AZEK $899.26 million 6.72 -$122.23 million $0.59 66.24

Latham Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The AZEK.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A The AZEK -8.42% 8.82% 5.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of The AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The AZEK beats Latham Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

