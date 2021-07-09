Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $293,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $49,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $31,646,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $29,260,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $23,428,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

SGFY stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.