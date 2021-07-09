Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Coherent stock opened at $255.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.