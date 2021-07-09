Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 100.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 139,468 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

