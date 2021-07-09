Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,000 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

