Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast stock opened at $278.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

