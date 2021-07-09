Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

CCI opened at $200.74 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $202.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

