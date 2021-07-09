Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 10,643.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $146.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

