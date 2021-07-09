Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $408.64 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $280.61 and a fifty-two week high of $415.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

