Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,352 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,747 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

