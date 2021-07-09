Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,207,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

NYSE GPN opened at $188.12 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

