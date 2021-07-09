Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.82.

Shares of LII opened at $341.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.22. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $229.37 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

