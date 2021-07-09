Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $127,841.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

