Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $226,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $728,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,217 shares of company stock worth $19,603,963 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

