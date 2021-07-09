Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.03. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 44,251 shares trading hands.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $728,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.