Liberty Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 660 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after purchasing an additional 155,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,898,000 after buying an additional 399,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

