LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.
Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.