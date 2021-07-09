LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

