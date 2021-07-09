Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $97.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSPD. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.