Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Limelight Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.14.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

