Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.26 Million

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce sales of $55.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.38 million. Limoneira posted sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $171.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $173.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.56 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Limoneira by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,051. The company has a market capitalization of $311.17 million, a P/E ratio of -38.26, a PEG ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

