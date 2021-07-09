Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LCTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of LCTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 775,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,849. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $450.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,071,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 862,667 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6,774.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 272,959 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.