Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Sold by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,258 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 73,918 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,364. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.