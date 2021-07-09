LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Position Trimmed by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC decreased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,868 shares during the quarter. LivePerson accounts for about 3.8% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,495. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.68.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

