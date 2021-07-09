London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNSTY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 84,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,253. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

