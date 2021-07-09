Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 21,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,667,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

