L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $86.29 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

