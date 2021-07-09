Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 381,153 shares.The stock last traded at $36.95 and had previously closed at $36.78.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Luminex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 83.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.