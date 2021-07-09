M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 24,405 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. 8,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,849. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

