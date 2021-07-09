M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Crown makes up about 5.4% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Crown worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,447. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

