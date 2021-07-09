M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 59,896 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,896 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 4.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $115.79. 6,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,638. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

