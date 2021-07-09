Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stake Cut by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

MGY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.