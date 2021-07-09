Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130.92 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $130.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,732.46 or 0.08044049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

