Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of MNTX opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

