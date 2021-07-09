ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $62,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

