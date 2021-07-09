Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$35.50 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE MFI traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.38. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$23.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

