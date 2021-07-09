Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.