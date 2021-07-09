Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys 53,900 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 236.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBAC. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 363.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 231,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 181,589 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:RBAC remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,399. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.