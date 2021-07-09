Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,845,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000.

Shares of ENFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,842. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

