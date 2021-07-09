Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hyliion by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $4,991,625. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

