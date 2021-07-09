Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Zanite Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTE stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. 71,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,948. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

