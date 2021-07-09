Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $459,000.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FTOC remained flat at $$10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,294,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

