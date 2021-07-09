Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,756 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,250,000.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 37,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,510. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

